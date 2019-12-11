Contact

Works to commence on new bridge in New Year in The Illies

New Meenamullaghan Bridge warmly welcomed

Meenamullaghan Bridge

Cllr Rena Donaghey standing on the temporary Meenamullaghan bridge.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Inishowen's first infrastructural project of the New Year will get underway in Ballymagan in the Illies, with the construction of the new Meenamullaghan Bridge.

Welcoming the announcement work on the bridge is to begin on January 10, Donegal Councillor Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) said it would provide “significant employment” in the area.

Cllr Donaghey said: “Sadly, the original Meenamullaghan Bridge was washed away in the devastating floods of August 2017.

“I will never forget having to ask the Civil Defence forces to take food to the families in the area who were cut off from the rest of Inishowen following the collapse of the bridge.

“I am delighted with the news we are now to have a fabulous new bridge in the Illies, costing €1 million.

“It has been designed, the tendering process has been completed and the contractor has been appointed. Work will get underway in the first week of 2020.

“The project will provide jobs in the area and the people living in the Illies and travelling through it will have the beautiful new bridge they deserve, over the widest part of the River Crana.”

“I am absolutely delighted,” Cllr Donaghey added.

