Outrage as €1.5 million Donegal Sea Survival Training Centre plans shelved

Government abandonment of Greencastle Sea Survival Training Centre described as "shameful" - Senator

National Fisheries College, Greencastle



Reporter:

Rory Mooney

Plans for €1.5 million Sea Survival Training Centre at the National Fisheries College in Greencastle have been shelved, it has been confirmed.

Donegal Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has described confirmation that Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) will not apply for the funding to proceed with the €1.5 million Sea Survival Training Centre at the National Fisheries College in Greencastle as “shameful".

Senator Mac Lochlainn said: "In 2016, just before the general election, the Fine Gael led government announced this funding and it was widely reported in Donegal.

"Almost four years on and the latest response from the Minister for the Marine to my questions confirms that the well advanced plans for the centre are still under "review" and that BIM has not requested any funding to move to construction in 2020.

"It is clear from the full text of the Minister's response that they have abandoned this Sea Survival Training Centre for fishermen, emergency services and marine tourism providers in the northern half of the island. This is shameful and I am calling on Donegal Minister Joe McHugh to clarify where he stands on this issue now, having welcomed the funding announcement back in 2016."

He added: "At the time, it was stated that the new centre would include the development of a fifteen metre simulator pool, an elevated platform equipped with a wave machine, water spray unit and fans capable of simulating the type of extreme weather conditions fishermen are often faced with.

"And that the centre would also be equipped with two changing areas, a self-contained heating unit which can maintain water temperatures of 23-28 degrees Celsius, as well as a water treatment unit and a new classroom which can accommodate sixteen students.

"This would allow the college to replicate weather conditions and provide a more extensive training course with the only other centre of it’s kind to be found in Cork at the other end of the island.

"Surely we have learned from too many tragedies at sea how important it is to train and test our fishers in surroundings that accurately reflect the tough conditions that they will face at sea.”

