Construction plan announced for Carndonagh Community Hospital

Progress being made on vital Inishowen project

Carndonagh Community Hospital

Carndonagh Community Hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Construction work at Carndonagh Community Hospital is expected to begin in the middle of next year, a Donegal TD has claimed.

“Progress on works for Carndonagh Community Hospital is a boost for the local area,” Minister for Education Joe McHugh said.

“The Health Service Excutive has confirmed that the tenders are being looked at for the project and the agency has also said a decision is imminent.

“That is great news for everyone in the Carndonagh and wider Inishowen area and for people who use a facility like this and their families.

“The building work will involve a new temporary ward at Buncrana for patients to be cared for while the works at Carndonagh take place.

"Workers are expected to be on site in Buncrana in the few couple of months of the new year and then the main works can kick off in Carndonagh right after that, with the HSE pencilling in the second quarter of 2020 and finishing a year later.

“I have placed huge importance on the role of Community Hospitals in caring for our older people and the infirm in the areas where they were born and raised and have family ties.

“That is why this Government secured the right decision for redevelopment of other Community Hospitals, like St Joseph’s Stranorlar and Ramelton, as confirmed in the HSE’s Capital Plan. The Government is committed to investing in Community Hospitals.

“I am also delighted to see that other works are progressing well in Dungloe and Falcarragh.

“Credit has to go to Health Minister Simon Harris and Minister for Mental Health and Older People Jim Daly for their commitment to Community Hospitals in Donegal.“

