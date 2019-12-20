Contact

What's happening in the Donegal village of Burt?

Burt Notes

Grianan Fort

What's happening in Burt, County Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Sympathy: Sympathy is offered to family and friends of Francis McCarron, Sappagh, Muff; Donna Moore, 4 Bonemaine, Bridgend; Kathleen Quinn (nee Wilson), Raphoe and St. Johnston; Anna Kelly (nee Whoriskey), Illies; and Etta Glenn, Lisfannan, Burt.

Baptisms: The Christian family welcomes Sarah Hegarty Gill, Doonwood, Tullyarvan, Buncrana; Orlaith Catherine Lawson, Lanark, Scotland; and Matthew Tommy Long, Carrickanee, Inch Island.

Anniversary: The Second Anniversary Mass for Annie McLaughlin, Ballinahone, Fahan, will be in the Parish Church on Saturday, December 21, at 7.30pm.

David James Band: David James and his band will be performing at An Grianan Hotel, Burt on St Stephen's night with Special Guest, Olivia Douglas . Doors open 9.30pm. Tickets 10 Euro. Special B & B rate only 40 Euro. Great family night not to be missed

Flower Arranging: We would welcome some help in relation to flower arranging in St Mura’s Church, Fahan. Our need is urgent in the run-up to Christmas. Shortly after Christmas, we hope to arrange some workshops on flower arranging which could help those who might be willing to help. Please contact Father Bradley 087 224 1897 or call the Parish Office 074 93 61253.

Burt Presbyterian Church: Rev Jim Lamont and the members of Burt Presbyterian Church warmly invite you to a Community Carol Service Sunday, December 22, at 3pm. Praise led by combined choirs of Burt and Glendermott Presbyterian Churches conducted by Mark Smith. Collection in aid of Donegal Hospice. Refreshments after the service.

Calendar: Burt Inch Fahan 2020 Calendar on sale in all the local shops.

Lottos: 

Burt GAA -  3, 9, 11, 12, 17. Aoife Dowds, Churchill, and Marian Clarke, Bridgend, share €60. Jackpot now €2,000.

Nazareth House -  1, 5, 6, 20. Two Match 3 winners: Bridget Doherty, Burnfoot, and Anne Dowds, who won €50 each. Jackpot is now €10,000.

Recycle 

Your newspapers and magazines at Grant's of Castlecooley.


 


 
 
 
 


