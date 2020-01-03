Two televisions in Donegal received 'substantial damage' during incident in takeaway

Contact
Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating a criminal damage incident which occurred on December 23 at around 1.05am.
A couple of customers caused substantial damage to two tv screens on the premises of a takeway on the Main Street in Buncrana.
Buncrana Gardaí want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540.
