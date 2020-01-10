What's happening in Burt this week?

First Friday: Friday (January 10) is the First Friday of January. Fr Diggin will visit the housebound in his care next Wednesday (January 8) and Thursday (January 9).

Congratulations: Congratulations to Orla Fullerton and Conor Murray who were married recently in St. Aengus’ Church, Burt.

Sympathy: Sympathy is offered to the family and friends of Owen Doherty, Carndonagh; and Roseann Lynch, Linsfort; and Bernadette McLaughlin.

Anniversary: The First Anniversary Mass for the late Mary Whorriskey, Inch Level, Burt, will take place this Saturday, January 11, in St Aengus’ Church, Burt at 6.00pm

Baptism: The Christian community welcomes Zach James Kearney, 6 Lissowen Court, Buncrana; Cian George Duffy, 14 Huntley Road, Braintree, MA, USA; Kate Mary McLaughlin, Tooban, Burnfoot; Lottie Patricia Sheerin; Tom John McKinney; Finn Martin McConalogue; and Nolan Glen Duncan.

Calendar: The Burt / Inch / Fahan calendar 2020 is still available for €5. Proceeds to Respiratory Integrated Care LUH and Parkinson's Sligo & Donegal Branch.

Wanted: If anyone has a spare copy of the booklet published about St. Aengus's School, Bridgend, could they phone Kathleen on 93 68373.

Lotto: Burt GAA: Jacqueline Downey, Burt, wins €60. Jackpot now €2,200.

Bingo: Burt Weekly Bingo is back on Tuesdays at 9pm. The heating is working perfectly again! Your support is welcomed. Proceeds go to Parish funds.

Training Opportunity for Young People: The Diocese in conjunction with Youthlink NI is offering a training opportunity for people aged 16-18 interested in youth work and leadership training. The course is an OCN Level 1 Award in Practical Youth Work/Ministry Skills, and runs over 3 days: Saturday, January 18; Sunday, February 2; and Saturday, March 7 in Maghera Pastoral Centre. Contact Yvonne Rooney for details or application form. yvonne.rooney@ derrydiocese.org 0044 2871264087.