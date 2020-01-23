Donegal's pop-up picture house in Moville

Contact
St Eugene's Hall in Moville
Moville Pop-Up Picture House in Inishowen is presenting: "A Force More Powerful."
This two-part Emmy-nominated series explores one of the Twentieth Century's most important but least understood stories - how nonviolent power has overcome oppression and authoritarian rule all over the world.
"A Force more Powerful" was written, produced and directed by Steve York and narrated by Ben Kinglsey. It includes segments on actions from India, Nashville, South Africa, Denmark, Chile and more. A Force More Powerful has been translated into more than a dozen languages and inspired millions around the world, from Burma to Cuba to Belarus. It will be shown on Saturday, January 25, at 7.00pm, in St Eugene's Hall in Moville. Admission is by donation and tea and coffee will be available at the interval.
