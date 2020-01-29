Contact

Moville Musical Society celebrating its tenth anniversary with new panto

Beauty and the Beast show gets underway tonight

Moville panto 2020

The cast of Beauty and the Beast, from: Gerard McMonagle (Chef) Emma Doherty (Maid) Emma Gourley (Belle) Neil McGowan (Maurice)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Moville Musical Society are celebrating their tenth anniversary with a very special production of the pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

Panto was a tradition in Moville which had lapsed for a number of years until a new committee of locals took over in 2010 under the leadership of panto-veteran John McIntyre.

Since then the shows have become legendary, playing to packed houses with tickets selling out well in advance of opening night.

John will again produce this year’s show which is ably directed by local drama teacher Mandie Bredin and a new Musical Director; well known local musician Conor Gillespie.

The cast will feature some familiar faces with the Beast played by James McDaid and Belle played by Emma Gourley.

The Senior and Junior choruses have been practicing their songs and dance routines and will be joined by a group of colourful little fairies.

Cash prize

Excitement is growing among cast and crew ahead of opening night.

As this is a special year the Musical Society have decided to mark it with a very special prize; one lucky audience member will go home with €1,000 cash!

At every show a raffle is held for a hamper and other goodies but this year the first ticket drawn each night will go into a special draw which will take place on the final night for the big cash prize.

The committee hope this gesture will convey their gratitude to the local community for all the help and support they have received over the past ten years.

Tickets for the shows are on sale in Bonner’s shop, Malin Road until Friday, January 31. The show will run from Wednesday, January 29 until Sunday, February 9.

Showtime is 8pm with doors open 7.15pm. Matinee performances on Sunday, February 2 and Sunday, February 9 at 3pm with doors open at 2.15pm.

There will be no evening show on Sunday, February 2 or Monday, February 3.

The Musical Society hope everyone will join them in celebrating this milestone year and enjoy a night of music and laughter at Beauty and the Beast which is a tale as old as time!

