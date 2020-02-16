Annual auction set to take place in Muff

Contact
The annual auction in aid of St Mary's Community Hall will take place on Sunday, March 1 at 2.30pm.
Anyone who is replacing or other household items is asked to consider donating to this worthy cause.
Items can be dropped off at the hall for collection can be arranged by contacting the resource centre on 074 93 84572.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Thomas Clyne, second from left who played on behalf of his dad, tom Clyne, accepting a cheque for €38,000 won on Saturday night on Winning Streak
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.