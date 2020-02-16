Boogie the night away at ladies' night at the Ballyliffin lodge

The Parent's Association of St Patrick's GNS will host a ladies' night will be held on Friday, March 13 in the Ballyliffin lodge.

There will be a bingo, entertainment and much more on the evening. People will be provided with goody bags. There will also be spot prizes and a raffle. Prosecco and light food will be provided on the night.

Tickets are available from Fintan's Newsagents and Inish Beauty.

However, be advised, there are only a few left.

People can also reserve tables.