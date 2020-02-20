Retention planning permission sought for Fruit of Loom site

An application for retention planning permission by an Inishowen fuel company could be the nail in the coffin of a previously mooted site for Buncrana's long-awaited Three School Campus project.



For the past few years, the former Fruit of the Loom site at Ballymacarry Lower, was the preferred site of the combined Crana College, Coláiste Chineal and Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha campus.



However, last week, Donegal fuel company A and N Fuels Limited, has submitted an application to Donegal County Council for retention permission for a “material change of lands and disused space within existing sheds as part of the smokeless fuel manufacturing process”.



The retention permission also sought: “Storage of the manufactured material and permission for the continuation of manufacturing process and storage of smokeless fuel and associated products; distribution; storage of stacked, bagged coal on external hardstanding area; installation of three settlement ponds; installation of hydrocarbon interceptor; change of use of former Fruit of Loom building to a smokeless fuel manufacturing shed with storage of manufactured material (shed 2); connection to existing services; and all associated site works.”



A decision on the A and N Fuels application is due on Thursday, April 2.



Meanwhile, Jack Murray, who is member of Board of Management at one of the schools, Crana College said it was now “widely accepted the Three School Campus was no longer a runner”. Cllr Murray said: “I think we need to get everybody around the table, the County Council, the ETB and the Department of Education.