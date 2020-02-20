Contact

Potential major funding boost for Fort Dunree

Members of the Inishowen Municipal District were told that Fort Dunree has moved to the next stage in a national funding competition

Pic2

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Fort Dunree could be in line for a major funding boost.

Members of the Inishowen Municipal District were told that Fort Dunree has moved to the next stage in a national funding competition for Immersive Heritage and Cultural Attractions.

Last year, Failte Ireland launched its Platforms for Growth Investment Programme, with €150 million being made available nationwide to benefit tourism.

The programme offers individual grants of €2.5million upwards.

Last year, Donegal County Council submitted applications for five centres in the county; Fort Dunree,

‘The Battery’ in Rathmullan, The Workhouse in Ballyshannon, The Laurels in Glenties and the Courthouse in Letterkenny.

Local councillors were told Fort Dunree has progressed to the next stage, with a business case to be submitted to Failte Ireland by April 23.

Discussions are now commencing with the relevant stakeholders.

