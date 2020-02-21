Work to begin on delivering free public WiFi hotspots

Work on a programme to provide free public WiFi hotspots across Inishowen is to begin in the coming weeks.



WiFi4EU is an EU sponsored initiative to create free public WiFi, municipalities across Europe had the opportunity to apply for a max of 4 Vouchers to the value of €60,000.



Donegal County Council applied for and succeeded in obtaining four vouchers, with the Department of Rural & Community Development providing matching funds.



The council is investing an additional €30,000, giving a total budget €150,000.



The council intends installing a total of 75 outdoor public WiFI access points throughout County Donegal, creating centres of public connectivity.



The selected towns in the Inishowen MD are Ballyliffin, Burnfoot, Buncrana, Carrigans, Greencastle, Malin, Manorcunningham, Moville, Muff, Newtowncunningham.



Local businesses are being contacted to host locations on a phased basis.



A social media campaign to publicise the locations will start shortly, as will the installation and connection of equipment.