Angler on Donegal's Crana River in Buncrana
The Buncrana Angling Association AGM takes place on Sunday, March 1, at 3.00pm, in the clubhouse. All members are asked to attend, along with lapsed members or anyone interested in the future of Buncrana Angling Club, very welcome.
Buncrana Angling Club is more than 90 years old. It's first meeting took place in Rodden's Bar in 1929. Membership costs €90.
