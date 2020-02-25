Muff Liquor for London market on Paddy's Day

Donegal based premium crafts drinks company, The Muff Liquor Company, is one of a host of drinks labels paying homage to the Emerald Isle in London next month as part of the capital’s St Patrick’s Day weekend of celebrations.



The Muff Liquor Company will be showcasing its award winning Gin and Vodka products at a Pop Up Gin Bar at the world famous Camden Market on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 March.



Londoners are in for a real taste of Ireland when they get to sample The Muff Liquor Company’s unique craft potato Muff Gin and Vodka and Irish themed cocktails at the Irish celebratory event.



As everyone is Irish on St Patrick’s Day, Londoners are being urged to prepare for a real home-grown knees up to rival celebrations on this side of the Irish Sea.



Inishowen based co-owner Laura Bonner is excited about being part of the Camden Market showcase and is encouraging everyone with family and friends in London to help spread the message and get them to come along and support the event.

Opportunity



She said that while the company has had some activation in the UK market, the pop up gin bar at Camden Market is a huge opportunity to showcase their products to new customers and generate more business from bar and restaurant owners in London.



“We might be small on production but we are big on taste! Being part of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations at Camden Market is a great opportunity for us to let Londoners get a real taste of Ireland and sample some of our traditional craft potato inspired gin and vodka recipes with a modern twist,” she said.

Camden Market is hosting a series of events over the St Patrick’s Day weekend that include live acoustic Irish music, bespoke cocktails and themed food.



Londoner’s keen to get a taste of Ireland are invited to come to Camden Market to sample the various drinks will be on offer on Saturday, March 14 from 11am to 11pm and Sunday, March 15 from, 11 am to 6pm.