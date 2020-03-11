Calls for Donegal Courthouse to reopen

A Donegal Councillor is set to mobilise the peninsula's business community to press the case for the refurbishment and reopening of Carndonagh Court House.



Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) said following clarification from the Courts Service regarding Carndonagh Court House, he intended to “bring the business sector onboard the campaign” to have the building refurbished ad reopened as soon as possible.



Cllr Doherty said he was taking this action on the back of information he had received from the Courts Service this week.



He added: “I have been informed that the 'survey of Carndonagh courthouse has been completed and a report received on same. The courthouse is in poor condition overall and significant expenditure is required in both the short term to remedy immediate defects and in the longer term to provide for the ongoing maintenance of the building. The Courts Service is currently examining this report in light of budgetary constraints with a view to determining how best to proceed. In the meantime sittings of Carndonagh District Court which sits once per month are taking place in Buncrana courthouse which is just under 20km distance.'”

Cllr Doherty added that Judge Paul Kelly had this week reiterated the need to re-open Carndonagh Court House.