Number of events cancelled and centres closed in Inishowen due to coronavirus lockdown

A number of events and community centres in Inishowen have been cancelled and closed due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown of the country.

A ladies' night in aid of St Patrick's GNS, Carndonagh that was to be held in Ballyliffin tonight has been cancelled as has a charity tea dance in Sliabh Sneacht Centre tomorrow night.

Clonmany Community Centre has closed its doors for the next two weeks. Buncrana Community Centre has postponed a number of its classes and has cancelled its Easter camp.

The cinema committee in Buncrana's St Mary's Hall has also decided to close its doors for the next two weeks.

A coffee morning to be held on St Patrick's Day in Quigley's Point Community Centre has postponed however a raffle for a hamper is hoping to still go ahead on St Patrick’s Night and will be posted live on the Community Centre’s feed.

The Bocan Drama Club play set to be staged in Malin Head Community Centre is off, however a bee keeping course will still go ahead tomorrow as planned at 11am. Spacing of seating will be implemented.

The Inishowen Orchestra has postponed its performance on April 4.

Muff Resource Centre, St Mary's Hall and Muff Community Park have all been closed until further notice.

See DonegalLive and the Inish Times Facebook and Twitter pages for further coverage.

If you have an event that has been cancelled or have a coronavirus story you want the community to hear about, please contact the Inish Times on: 0749112744 or email rory.mooney@iconicnews.ie.