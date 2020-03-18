Sensible social distancing measures being taken across Donegal

Contact
GOOD PRACTICE: Customers wait outside Muff post office on Wednesday. PICTURE: Freya McClements.
Service providers across Donegal are employing sensible social distancing measures in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Post offices, chemists and shops the length and breadth of the county have systems in place where customers can still avail of essential services while keeping safe distance from one another.
Customers using the post office in the Inishowen village of Muff on Wednesday morning were admitted in stages, standing two metres apart as they waited outside.
Many shops have put visible markings on their floors so that people know where to safely stand while waiting to be served.
The measures are in adherence with HSE guidelines on social distancing, a practice that will prove crucial in the effort to stem the spread of the virus in the weeks ahead.
