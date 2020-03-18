Gardaí are doing their best to help communities across Inishowen

Contact
Gardaí in Inishowen extend helping hand to their community
Members of An Garda Síochána in Inishowen are reaching out to local communities offering increased help and support.
Gardaí understand some people may feel anxious and worried about the current situation and gardaí would like to help them, at this time.
A Garda spokesperson said: "If you know anyone or indeed any organisation in the Inishowen Area who would benefit from our assistance or if you feel vulnerable, need help or are isolated and require our assistance please get in touch. We are here to help."
Gardaí can be contacted on the following numbers:
Buncrana 074 93 20540
Carndonagh 074 93 74109
Moville 074 93 82002
Burnfoot 074 93 68194
Muff 074 93 84002
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
SUPPORT: Gym owner Oisin O'Flaherty (far left) will be posting regular videos advising people on how they can stay active.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.