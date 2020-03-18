Gardaí are doing their best to help communities across Inishowen

Members of An Garda Síochána in Inishowen are reaching out to local communities offering increased help and support.

Gardaí understand some people may feel anxious and worried about the current situation and gardaí would like to help them, at this time.



A Garda spokesperson said: "If you know anyone or indeed any organisation in the Inishowen Area who would benefit from our assistance or if you feel vulnerable, need help or are isolated and require our assistance please get in touch. We are here to help."

Gardaí can be contacted on the following numbers:

Buncrana 074 93 20540

Carndonagh 074 93 74109

Moville 074 93 82002

Burnfoot 074 93 68194

Muff 074 93 84002