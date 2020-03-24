Donegal gardaí issue appeal after burglary at elderly woman's home

Gardaí in Donegal have an issued an appeal in relation to a burglary that occurred at a home in Magherabeg, near Inch Island.

The elderly lady who lived in the house was upstairs when the crime took place. She came downstairs to find a room ransacked and an old leather brown purse with what is described as 'a fair amount of cash' missing.

If anyone were to have found this purse they are being urged to call gardaí at Buncrana.

Sergeant Paul Wallace said that this is the second time that this woman's home has been targeted.

The incident took place on August 11, last.

Gardaí are appealing for information about two men who were seen in the area at the time. Both men wore plain checkered shirts and runners. One male was wearing dark jeans while the other was wearing red/orange trousers.

You can call Buncrana Garda Station at 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.