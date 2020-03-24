Donegal homes suffer further water outages

Homes and some commercial premises in Donegal, which have been affected by recurring water outages, are without water yet again.

Hundreds of people in Bridgend, in South Inishowen are without water today, with the supply expected to be restored by 4.00pm today (Tuesday.)

According to Donegal Councillor Jack Murray, Irish Water crews are currently carrying out the necessary repairs.

He added: "With the majority of those people at home for much of the day and without such a basic service defies belief."