BREAKING: Water outage in Donegal due to burst pipe

Crew on the ground in Donegal to restore water supply
A community in Donegal is facing yet another disruption to its water supply due to a burst pipe.
The outage is ongoing in Crislamore in Fahan in Inishowen. Engineers are currently at the site and are working to restore the water supply.
According to Buncrana Councillor Jack Murray, the water will be off until 4.30pm (Thursday) and the outage should only affect the immediate surrounding area.
