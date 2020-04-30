Retirement of Sean Devenny after 40 years’ service

Sean Devenny, a well-known member of Donegal County Council has retired after 40 years’ service.

Paying tribute to what he described as the “legend” known as Sean Devenny, Councillor Paul Canning (Fianna Fáil) said Sean had “helped out so many people in Newtowncunningham and the surrounding areas.”

Speaking to Inish Times, Cllr Canning said: “Sean Devenny, married with a large family living in Rooskey, Newtowncunningham has retired from Donegal County Council after 40 years where he served as the water supervisor.

“Sean always put his job first and tried to ensure that people had a decent water supply, even though he was unfortunate enough to be located overseeing the most problematic network in the country, consisting of the water supply through the Slab Lands from the Eddie Fullerton Pollan Dam.

“Sean was always upbeat and had a good sense of humour, telling many a joke as he went about his daily routine of checking pumps and keeping all the sewage treatment plants working.

“The knowledge of the existing pipework and how all the systems work that is also retiring with Sean will never be replaced, Sean always answered his phone or rang you back that evening if he was unable to answer,” said Cllr Paul Canning.

During Sean’s time of employment with Donegal County Council, he also played in an All-Ireland winning soccer side, where he kept goals.

Cllr Canning added: “Sean also managed the successful Newtown soccer team, which won every trophy and the league in Inishowen before joining the Ulster Senior League.

“He was also a prominent Scout leader, and in more recent years he was Captain of Ballybofey / Stranorlar Golf Club. Sean is a keen golfer with time now on his hands to improve on his Golf swing.

“On behalf of all the people of South Inishowen I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sean for the tremendous service that he has given us and wish him and his family a long and happy retirement,” said Cllr Canning.