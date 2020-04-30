Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Retirement of Sean Devenny after 40 years’ service

Tribute paid to popular water engineer

Sean Devenny

Tribute paid to popular Donegal County Council water engineer

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Sean Devenny, a well-known member of Donegal County Council has retired after 40 years’ service.

Paying tribute to what he described as the “legend” known as Sean Devenny, Councillor Paul Canning (Fianna Fáil) said Sean had “helped out so many people in Newtowncunningham and the surrounding areas.”

Speaking to Inish Times, Cllr Canning said: “Sean Devenny, married with a large family living in Rooskey, Newtowncunningham has retired from Donegal County Council after 40 years where he served as the water supervisor.

“Sean always put his job first and tried to ensure that people had a decent water supply, even though he was unfortunate enough to be located overseeing the most problematic network in the country, consisting of the water supply through the Slab Lands from the Eddie Fullerton Pollan Dam.

“Sean was always upbeat and had a good sense of humour, telling many a joke as he went about his daily routine of checking pumps and keeping all the sewage treatment plants working.

“The knowledge of the existing pipework and how all the systems work that is also retiring with Sean will never be replaced, Sean always answered his phone or rang you back that evening if he was unable to answer,” said Cllr Paul Canning.

During Sean’s time of employment with Donegal County Council, he also played in an All-Ireland winning soccer side, where he kept goals.

Cllr Canning added: “Sean also managed the successful Newtown soccer team, which won every trophy and the league in Inishowen before joining the Ulster Senior League.

“He was also a prominent Scout leader, and in more recent years he was Captain of Ballybofey / Stranorlar Golf Club.  Sean is a keen golfer with time now on his hands to improve on his Golf swing.

“On behalf of all the people of South Inishowen I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sean for the tremendous service that he has given us and wish him and his family a long and happy retirement,” said Cllr Canning.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie