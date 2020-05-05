Donegal boxers taking on the marathon for healthcare workers

Usually in the spring and summer months the roads are awash with runners training for various races.

This year is different due to the ongoing coronavirus threat. However that has not stopped one Inishowen family from taking on the ultimate challenge for any runner – the marathon.

Buncrana man Christopher Doherty along with his father, Gary and brothers, Patrick and Jack will run a marathon in their backyard this afternoon.

In order to cover the 42km needed to complete a marathon, Christopher and his family will have to run 1,963 laps of their 21.5m back yard (pictured below).

The Doherty family decided to take on the challenge to help raise funds for local frontline health workers.

Christopher explained: “We've been sitting watching the news like everyone else and seeing the figures come in every day and we just wanted to help in any way we could.

“We were sitting around the kitchen table talking about what we could do and we decided on running a marathon.

“With the 2km restrictions we were limited in where we could do it, so we decided on the back yard.

“We didn't know when the restrictions would be eased so we decided to do it as soon as we could.

“The healthcare workers are doing an amazing job despite the circumstances, so its just a small gesture from ourselves really.”

Christopher, along with is brothers and father have never ran a marathon before but are prepared for the challenge ahead.

“None of us are runners,” Christopher laughed. “We would be a boxing family. My brothers box with St Joseph's in Derry, so we're all in decent shape but none of us have ever been in a real race.

“We're limited with the amount of space so we're expecting more of a mental battle than a physical one.

“But training has been going good and we're really looking forward to it.”

Christopher has set-up a GoFundMe page to allow people to donate. To date the target of €2,000 has already been surpassed, with over €2,700 being donated.

If you want to donate, log onto: https://www.gofundme.com/f/back-yard-relay-marathon