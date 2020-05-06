It's official - Donegal tops the sunny, blue skies charts in Ireland!

Forget about the so-called sunny south-east, Donegal is the place to be in Ireland if you want sunshine.

Numerous weather records were smashed last month with Donegal officially enjoying an extremely sunny and dry April.

Malin Head recorded 13.9 hours of sunshine on April 20, the highest daily sunshine hours of any of the Met Eireann weather stations. It also had the fewest number of official “dull days” - at just one.

And it also had three times more sunshine that Cork Airport!

Rainfall at Finner Camp in Bundoran was just 21% of normal levels for the month while Malin Head had its driest April for 46 years.

Killygordon based Patrick Kelly, who collects rainfall data from his farm on behalf of Met Eireann, described the April rainfall as “bizarre” pointing out that it was at the lowest level for the month since he began records over 21 years ago.

In fact, it was the third time in less than a year he has recorded record breaking months. Last August had the most rainfall that he has ever witnessed for the month and in February of this year it was a case of wet, wet, wet with the highest rainfall for the month he has ever registered.

See today’s Donegal Democrat newspaper for the full story.