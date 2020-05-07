Irish Water and Donegal County Council working to repair burst water main in Donegal.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council have advised customers in Inishowen, their water supply has been impacted as a result of a burst water main. It is estimated that up to 500 properties may be affected by this unplanned outage in Urris and neighbouring townlands.

It is expected that the repairs will be completed by 4.00pm today.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.

Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.