Sadness as well-known and popular Donegal pharmacist passes away

There has been an outpouring of sadness in Inishowen at the sad passing of popular Buncrana pharmacist - Declan Mulholland.

Tributes were paid to Declan on the Duffy's Pharmacy, Buncrana Facebook page.

The touching post from staff at Duffy's stated: "We are so sad to let all our customers know of the sad passing of our boss, our friend & our main man Declan. We are just devastated."

It also stated: "Rest in peace Declan, you truly were one of a kind...xxx"

People were asked to offer their condolences by commenting underneath the Facebook post, which currently has almost 500 comments.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines Mr Mulholland's wake, Requiem Mass and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Declan’s Requiem Mass can be viewed via Buncrana Parish Facebook page and on www.churchservicetv/cockhill on Saturday, May 23 at 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Mater Hospital Dublin Transplant Team C/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.