Donegal church leaders keep annual interdenominational Pentecost walk alive

The leaders of Moville's four churches pulled together at the weekend to come up with a novel way to ensure the annual ‘Walk of Four’ was held in some form despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government restrictions had put to a stop the normal holding of the event this year, however the Moville clergy felt it was more important than ever for the four churches to celebrate their bond of unity and take the opportunity to bless the community of Moville and the wider Inishowen community.

At 3pm on a beautiful Sunday afternoon, Fr Pat O’Hagan (RC), Rev Alison Gallagher (Methodist), Valerie McKinley (COI) and Florence Lyle (Presbyterian,) each representing their parish/congregations, met outside the Church of Ireland in Moville.

Adhering to social distancing regulations, the ‘walk of four’ made its way through the town and stopped outside the four churches to pray for all the people associated with each church in Moville and throughout Inishowen.

This year, as part of a desire to care for and bless the whole community of Moville and wider Inishowen, for the first time they included a series of rendezvous to mark these difficult times: one was outside a house to pray for all families and people living alone in the community; another outside a school to pray for pupils and staff of all Inishowen schools; outside Taobh na Cille to pray for all the older members of the community; at ‘Little Stars’ on Bath Terrace to pray for all pre-schoolers, children in creches, young parents and childcare workers; in Moville Square to pray for all local businesses (many of which remain closed), staff who have been furloughed and people working from home; and finishing at Moville Medical Centre to pray for all healthcare workers.

“As we move into June and ponder what the months ahead may bring, let us hope that as a community, we rise to the challenges presented and keep finding new ways to engage with our community and society as a whole,” Rev Gallagher said.