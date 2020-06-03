Gardai continuing Investigation into weekend assault

An investigation is continuing into a weekend assault in Inishowen.

The incident happened in Muff in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two males were walking along the pathway close to the Church of Ireland on the Burnfoot Road in Muff when they met a male and a female coming towards them.

A verbal altercation took place and it turned physical. One of the males was assaulted by the male they met and he was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital by ambulance.

He sustained bruising and cuts to his face and hand and broken teeth.

The male and female were observed getting into a taxi afterwards and went in the direction of the border.

Gardai are appealing most especially to the taxi driver in this case to come forward with information or to anyone who may have been in the area at around 2.50am and who witnessed the incident.

Buncrana Gardaí can be contacted on 0749320540.

Donegal county councillor for the area Terry Crossan condemned the attack and urged anyone with information to contact gardai.