Contact
Gardai continuing Investigation into weekend assault in Muff
An investigation is continuing into a weekend assault in Inishowen.
The incident happened in Muff in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Two males were walking along the pathway close to the Church of Ireland on the Burnfoot Road in Muff when they met a male and a female coming towards them.
A verbal altercation took place and it turned physical. One of the males was assaulted by the male they met and he was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital by ambulance.
He sustained bruising and cuts to his face and hand and broken teeth.
The male and female were observed getting into a taxi afterwards and went in the direction of the border.
Gardai are appealing most especially to the taxi driver in this case to come forward with information or to anyone who may have been in the area at around 2.50am and who witnessed the incident.
Buncrana Gardaí can be contacted on 0749320540.
Donegal county councillor for the area Terry Crossan condemned the attack and urged anyone with information to contact gardai.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Florence Lyle, Valerie McKinley, Fr. Pat O'Hagan and Rev. Alison Gallagher outside the new Methodist Hall
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.