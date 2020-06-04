Contact
Action Plan needed for Donegal's mica-affected local authority homes
A Donegal County Councillor is demanding the “immediate” convening of the Council’s Mica Redress Committee.
Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin), Vice Chair of the Committee, said: “There is now an urgent need for Donegal County Council to bring forward a Mica Action Plan for mica-affected local authority homes.
“My call follows Minister John Paul Phelan’s (Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government with special responsibility for Local Government and Electoral Reform) response to Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn in the Dáil on Wednesday past (May 27, 2020).
“The Minister confirmed “direct support” for local authority homes affected by mica. In addition, signing off on the final details of the Mica Redress Scheme for private homes also merits early consideration by Council officials and an immediate briefing for the members of the Council’s Mica Redress Committee,” said Cllr Doherty.
Donegal Live understands Social Housing does not come under the remit of the Government’s Mica Redress Scheme.
According to Eileen Doherty of the Mica Action Group, the Government is “dealing directly” with local authorities regarding their mica-affected housing stock, under a separate scheme.
Ms Doherty added she was delighted the Mica Scheme had been signed off by the Government on May 29 but had no indication when Donegal County Council will roll out the scheme.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Archdeacon David Huss sets off from the Rectory on the first leg of his ‘pedal-powered parish pilgrimage’. PHOTO: Bev Huss.
Dr Sean Duffy who has been appointed Executive Project Lead of the Connacht-Ulster Alliance (CUA), a project seeking Technological University (TU) for West & North-West of Ireland.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.