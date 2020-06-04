Action Plan needed for Donegal's mica-affected local authority homes

A Donegal County Councillor is demanding the “immediate” convening of the Council’s Mica Redress Committee.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin), Vice Chair of the Committee, said: “There is now an urgent need for Donegal County Council to bring forward a Mica Action Plan for mica-affected local authority homes.

“My call follows Minister John Paul Phelan’s (Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government with special responsibility for Local Government and Electoral Reform) response to Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn in the Dáil on Wednesday past (May 27, 2020).

“The Minister confirmed “direct support” for local authority homes affected by mica. In addition, signing off on the final details of the Mica Redress Scheme for private homes also merits early consideration by Council officials and an immediate briefing for the members of the Council’s Mica Redress Committee,” said Cllr Doherty.

Donegal Live understands Social Housing does not come under the remit of the Government’s Mica Redress Scheme.

According to Eileen Doherty of the Mica Action Group, the Government is “dealing directly” with local authorities regarding their mica-affected housing stock, under a separate scheme.

Ms Doherty added she was delighted the Mica Scheme had been signed off by the Government on May 29 but had no indication when Donegal County Council will roll out the scheme.