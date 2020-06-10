Gardaí in Buncrana seeking witnesses to a single vehicle collision in Burnfoot

Contact
Gardaí at scene of serious road traffic collision in Monaghan
Gardaí in Buncrana are seeking witnesses to a single vehicle collision in Burnfoot.
The crash happened on Monday evening at around 6.10pm in the town land of Tieveban.
The car is believed to have been travelling from the Burnfoot direction towards Tooban Upper when it collided with a tree.
There were three occupants in the car at the time of the collision and one of the passengers sustained serious injuries.
If anyone was in that area and witnessed anything that would assist Gardaí with their investigation or if anyone was on that stretch of road and had dash cam footage we would ask that they contact Buncrana Gardaí on 0749320540.
