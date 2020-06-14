Access to Donegal's piers and slipways crucial for emergency services

Donegal took further tentative steps out of ‘Lockdown’ on Monday, which marked the beginning of Phase Two of the ‘Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business.’

With everyone now permitted to travel within Donegal or up to 20 kilometres from home, a warning was issued to keep access to the county's slipways, piers, and beaches free.

The warning came in the face of Phase Two’s modest relaxations of regulations regarding social gatherings. Six people from outside a household are now permitted to meet up, indoors or outdoors, for social gatherings.

During the recent exceptionally good weather, parking at some of Inishowen’s beaches was described as “crazy” and a “nightmare.”

As a result, the Emergency Services have reiterated the call for the public to “please keep the slipways at the piers free, in order to allow emergency access.”

“Any beaches you visit, please remember that any of the Emergency Services may need to get quick access.

“If you go from Malin Head all the way around Inishowen, please remember, these are working piers and there needs to be emergency access.

“So, when you are parking your car please do not obstruct anybody and remember to keep the social distancing regulations.”