Access to Donegal's piers and slipways crucial for emergency services

Contact
Access to piers and slipways crucial in the event of emergencies
Donegal took further tentative steps out of ‘Lockdown’ on Monday, which marked the beginning of Phase Two of the ‘Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business.’
With everyone now permitted to travel within Donegal or up to 20 kilometres from home, a warning was issued to keep access to the county's slipways, piers, and beaches free.
The warning came in the face of Phase Two’s modest relaxations of regulations regarding social gatherings. Six people from outside a household are now permitted to meet up, indoors or outdoors, for social gatherings.
During the recent exceptionally good weather, parking at some of Inishowen’s beaches was described as “crazy” and a “nightmare.”
As a result, the Emergency Services have reiterated the call for the public to “please keep the slipways at the piers free, in order to allow emergency access.”
“Any beaches you visit, please remember that any of the Emergency Services may need to get quick access.
“If you go from Malin Head all the way around Inishowen, please remember, these are working piers and there needs to be emergency access.
“So, when you are parking your car please do not obstruct anybody and remember to keep the social distancing regulations.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal Cathaoirleach Nicholas Crossan has welcomed Irish Water’s update on the Westbrook Pumping Station
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.