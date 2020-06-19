Irish Water to carry out essential repair work in south Inishowen, which could lead to outages

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are advising customers in south Inishowen that their water supply may be impacted as a result of essential water main repair works taking place on Monday, 22 June from 8am to 6pm.

This work is being undertaken to safeguard the drinking water supply and reduce leakage in the area.

The works will affect customers in Fahan, Cristlamore, Inch, Burnfoot, Bridgend, Newtown Moyle, Whin Hill, Burt and surrounding areas.

It is expected that the repairs will be completed by 6pm on Monday evening but some customers’ supply may take a further two to three hours while water returns to the network.

This essential repair is being undertaken in response to planned leak detection works undertaken in the area and will prevent the loss of a significant volume of drinking water through leaking pipes.

A spokesperson said: "Irish Water understands the inconvenience when an outage occurs and thanks customers in advance for their patience while these essential works are carried out.

"Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website."