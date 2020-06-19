Contact

Derry girls might look across the border for a visit to the hairdressers or beauty salon in Donegal

Hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons will be open in the Republic a week earlier than in the North!

Derry girls might look across the border for a visit to the hairdressers or beauty salon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Derry girls - and some fellas - could soon be flocking across the border into Donegal to get their hair cut, coloured or styled!

Hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons are set to reopen in Northern Ireland on July 6, the Stormont executive has stated.

But in the Republic, similar hairdressers, barber shops and beauty salons will be able to open their premises again from Monday, June 29.

So depending on which part of the island of Ireland you live in, the trip to the hair salon, barbers or beauty parlour could be just over a week away - or just over two weeks away!

There are numerous hairdressers in east Donegal that could reap dividends in the short-term, especially if the pent up folk across the border in counties Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh feel they can’t wait any longer for a cut, restyling, colour or make-over.

Indeed, many border towns in the Republic could face a flood of enquiries from the North.

However, after almost three months of not being able to serve their regular customers, most hairdressers and beauty salons in Donegal are likely to be booked out from the moment they reopen.

Getting an appointment may well be an issue for some.

Barbers in Donegal generally don’t have appointments, so it’s a case of first come, first served.

And speaking of Derry Girls, let's cut to the chase!

Wouldn't a cross-border trip to the hairdressers be just the sort of thing you could imagine in an episode of the hit television show it if was based during the present era!

Let the cutting begin!

 

