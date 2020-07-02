Everything went swimmingly for Melissa and Colm

Contact
Donegal husband and wife Colm and Melissa smash fundraiser
Donegal swimmers Colm Maguire and Melissa Quigley have smashed their target of swimming 100k in June.
The novel and to the uninitiated, exhausting, fundraiser will benefit four extremely deserving charities: RNLI Lough Swilly, Donegal Hospice, Foyle Search and Rescue and the Foyle Hospice.
The Fahan husband and wife team hit their 100k target on Monday past. They swam a total of 100.27k. They completed their final 2.46k in Inishowen's Culdaff.
Melissa described the experience as “amazing.”
Thanking everyone who donated online, she added: “You have been amazing. It would have been a tougher swim without you.
“We will be forever grateful to all of you who showed up to support us.
“The Big Swim fundraising pot has just tipped over £3000. You are legends.
“We are going to leave the Just Giving and PayPal links open for a few weeks. We are hoping to raise even more for our four incredible charities,” said Melissa.
To donate to Melissa and Colm’s choses charities go to: Just Giving: HERE or PayPal: HERE
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Charlie Mc Conalogue has been appointed Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality with responsibility for law reform
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.