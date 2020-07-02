Everything went swimmingly for Melissa and Colm

Donegal swimmers Colm Maguire and Melissa Quigley have smashed their target of swimming 100k in June.

The novel and to the uninitiated, exhausting, fundraiser will benefit four extremely deserving charities: RNLI Lough Swilly, Donegal Hospice, Foyle Search and Rescue and the Foyle Hospice.

The Fahan husband and wife team hit their 100k target on Monday past. They swam a total of 100.27k. They completed their final 2.46k in Inishowen's Culdaff.

Melissa described the experience as “amazing.”

Thanking everyone who donated online, she added: “You have been amazing. It would have been a tougher swim without you.

“We will be forever grateful to all of you who showed up to support us.

“The Big Swim fundraising pot has just tipped over £3000. You are legends.

“We are going to leave the Just Giving and PayPal links open for a few weeks. We are hoping to raise even more for our four incredible charities,” said Melissa.

To donate to Melissa and Colm’s choses charities go to: Just Giving: HERE or PayPal: HERE