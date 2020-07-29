Fresh calls for dedicated Carndonagh garda presence after vandalism

Fresh calls have been made for a dedicated garda presence in Carndonagh.

The appeals the by Mayor of Inishowen, Cllr Albert Doherty follow a recent spate of vandalism in the north Inishowen town.

Over the weekend up to 20 trees and a number of flower displays were destroyed by vandals along the Church Road area.

Cllr Doherty said there has been widespread anger amongst the community following the recent incident.

The Sinn Fein councillor called for extra garda resources to be placed permanently in Carndonagh.

“It's very disheartening for the volunteers who go out of their way to help make Carndonagh look the way that it does,” Cllr Doherty said.

“Carndonagh is looking fantastic and that is testament to the people who give up their time so freely and for this to happen is very frustrating to say the least.

“I have been calling for a full-time garda presence to serve Carndonagh and north Inishowen for quite some time now and I am repeating that call now.

“A full-time garda presence may not stop these types of incidents completely but it would help to act as a deterrent for any future attacks like this.”

Cllr Doherty revealed that he has received word that the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris would consider a visit to Donegal if invited through the Donegal Joint Policing Committee, which meets this Friday in Ballybofey.

Carndonagh Tidy Towns PRO Grainne Gillen described the vandalism as a 'despicable act of destruction and an attack on our whole community'.

She said: “We cannot understand why anyone would target the beautiful trees in Carndonagh for a third time.

“These trees are paid for by the locals through fundraising and by the local businesses who contribute financially every year.

“Each tree costs about €70. They were planted and cared for by local volunteers and the FAS workers. Our volunteers plant trees, flowers, lift litter, etc, all to create a nicer environment in which to live and to welcome visitors.

“This was a planned attack. It was not a random act of vandalism. The 20 trees were cut down with a hand-saw.

“We also condemn the destruction of many flowers on the bridge and on the Church Road.

“We strongly urge anyone with any kind of information about this crime to come forward. Please talk to the gardai or a member of our committee in confidence.

“We are determined to find the culprits this time.”

Cllr Martin McDermott also condemned the incident and urged anyone with information to contact gardai.

“These people have no regard for the huge amount of work been done by the tidy town committee and the community in Carn,” he said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540.