Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Father and two children killed in Donegal road tragedy named

Wife and mother survived after car left road and plunged into Lough Foyle 

11.15am - UPDATE: Lough Foyle Road Traffic Collision tragedy

The scene of the accident at Three Trees

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

The Father and children who died in the tragic Lough Foyle Road Traffic Collision have been named by An Garda Síochána, who have also issued a fresh appeal for information on the incident.

Moville garden centre owner, John Mullan (49), his son, Thomas (14) and his daughter, Amelia (6) perished when the car they were travelling in went off the road and plunged into Lough Foyle. The accident occurred at approximately 10.20pm on Thursday (August 20, 2020) at Three Trees between Muff and Quigley’s Point.

The Moville community were this morning said to be devastated by the deaths of Mr Mullan.

Inishowen Garda Superintendent Eugene McGovern said Mr Mullan's wife and the children’s mother, Geraldine, was the sole survivor of the tragedy. She was rescued from the waters and brought ashore. Ms Mullan is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Superintendent McGovern said gardai are keen to hear from any witnesses who were on the main Muff to Quigley’s Point Road around the time of the tragedy.

He said: "It is an awful tragedy. The woman and the two children managed to get out of the vehicle but the two children perished. They were recovered later from the water.

“The family had been socialising in Derry and were on their way back to Moville when it happened.

"Conditions were not good at the time, and it is thought there may have been a lot of surface water on the roads and that the car lost control and careered down an embankment and into the water at Three Trees. The tide was high at the time as well," said Superintendent McGovern.

Emergency services from the Republic and from HM Coastguard from Scotland attended the scene.

Superintendent McGovern said: "Everyone’s thoughts are with Geraldine Mullan, the wider family and the community in Moville this morning.

"I would appeal for anyone who was on this stretch of road at around the time or who saw the black Mutsubishi ASX SUV, Registration 11 DL 1566, particularly any road users with dashcam footage, to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (00353) 74 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The remains of those who died in the tragedy have been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital Mortuary, where post mortems will take place in due course.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie