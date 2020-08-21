Donegal Sinn Fein TDs express 'deep sympathy' following road tragedy in Quigley’s Point

Contact
Donegal's Sinn Fein TDs have expressed their 'deep sympathy' following the tragic Road Traffic Collision at Quigley’s Point in Inishowen.
TDs Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Pearse Doherty have expressed their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Moville garden centre owner, John Mullen, his son, Thomas and daughter, Amelia, who died last night when the car they were travelling in left the road and went into Lough Foyle.
Deputy Mac Lochlainn said: “This is such a heartbreaking tragedy and myself and Deputy Pearse Doherty want to convey our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the father and two children who have died.
The people of Inishowen and Donegal have suffered more than most from road tragedies over the years and we have no doubt that our people will do all that we can to support the devastated family at this terrible time and in the time ahead”.
