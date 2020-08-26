Irish Water progressing plans to upgrade the wastewater infrastructure in Donegal

Irish Water is progressing plans to upgrade the wastewater infrastructure in Buncrana and the twin towns of Ballybofey-Stranorlar

The Utility will shortly submit planning applications to Donegal County Council for upgrades to two separate wastewater treatment schemes in the county.

The planning proposals for both Buncrana Sewerage Scheme and Ballybofey-Stranorlar Sewerage Scheme will include upgrades to the sewer network and pumping stations. These upgrades will address capacity deficiencies and also reduce the risk of sewer flooding and storm overflows.

The completed project will also allow for social and economic growth in the surrounding areas, and ensure the treatment of wastewater is fully compliant with current legislation.

The planning application for Buncrana which will be submitted shortly, will include provision of storm water storage at the Westbrook Pumping Station and an upgrade to parts of the sewer network to increase its capacity and reduce overflows. Works will take place in the following locations: Cahir O‘Doherty Avenue, Aileach Road, Railway Road, Cockhill Road and Westbrook Pumping Station.

Proposed upgrades for the Ballybofey-Stranorlar Sewerage Scheme will include replacement of the existing pumping station at Navenny and flood alleviation measures to protect the site from flooding. The proposed upgrade works will resolve ongoing overflows and flooding from the St Joseph’s Pumping Station. There is also a proposal to upgrade parts of the sewer network to increase its capacity and eliminate overflows.

As part of this project works will take place in the following locations: Mill Brae Road, Chapel Lane, Chapel Close, Stranorlar Main Street, Navenny Street, Chestnut Road, St Joseph’s Pumping Station and Navenny Pumping Station.

Speaking about the planning proposal Eunan Canavan, Irish Water commented: “Both areas will hugely benefit from these wastewater scheme improvements. Sewer flooding during heavy rainfall will be significantly reduced which will improve water quality in the receiving environment. The upgrades will increase capacity of the current sewer networks and will allow for population growth and development in Buncrana and in the twin towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar and in their surrounding areas.”

The two schemes are part of the Irish Water’s Donegal Towns & Villages Sewerage Schemes project which is part of Irish Water’s investment plan. Works in the investment plan have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s Business Plan. Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5 billion investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021. These works are vital to ensuring a clean, safe and reliable public water supply and fit for purpose wastewater system to support our growing population and economy.