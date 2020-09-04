Funding for crossing at St Patrick's Girls' School

Donegal councillor Albert Doherty has welcomed funding for a signalised crossing at St Partick's Girls' School in Carndonagh.

Cllr Doherty said the crossing would greatly improve the safety of children going to and from the school.

He added: “The allocation of this funding is testament to the hard work of the staff of St Patrick's Girls' School and the various parents' committees down the years.

“The crossing will complement the footpath provision at Bridge Street and Chapel Street in Carndonagh, which will assist many, many pupils as they move between schools.

“The only thing that remains to be done now it the reopening of the bridge at Donagh Park, which would facilitate the pupils walking safely from their homes to school and back again,” said Cllr Doherty.