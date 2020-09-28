Parts of rural Buncrana without water for a day

Parts of rural Buncrana which been without water for a day are expected to have supplies restored by 4.00pm today.

The outage has affected premises in Meenagorey, Slavery, Ballynarry and surrounding areas since last night (Sunday).

Anticipating continued disruptions to the mains supply today, Irish Water has made an alternative emergency water supply available at the Umricam Filling Station, from 8.00am.

The Utility is encouraging those using the emergency water station to bring their own sterilised containers to fill and to boil the water before drinking.

It said: "Irish Water makes every effort to ensure that the alternative drinking water supply provided and dispensing tap are adequately disinfected.

"However, as it is no practical to provide sterilised containers for the public to transport drinking water from the tanker to their homes, we cannot guarantee that any containers used by the public do not negatively impact or contaminate the drinking water.

"Therefore, as a precautionary measure, it is recommended that any members of the public who obtain water from an alternative supply, boil the water before use."