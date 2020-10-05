Donegal projects receive Covid-19 Stability Funding

There has been a welcome for the Covid-19 Stability funding for projects in Donegal.

Covid-19 Stability funding totalling €96,488 has been announced by Minister Joe O’Brien TD, Green Party Minister of State for Community Development and Charities.

The funding, part of €4.29 million allocated nationally, aims at providing immediate assistance to community and voluntary groups, charities and social enterprises. It also provides cash injections for organisations that provide critical services to the most vulnerable in society.

The Donegal projects that received funding were: Bluestacks Special Needs Foundation (€36,436); Falcarragh Development Association (€19,315); Donegal FRC (€23,012); Drimarone Development Company (€11,639); Comharchumann Thoraí Teo - (€2,250) and Finn Valley FM (€3,386).

Donegal Green Party Chairman Michael White said: “This is an important cash injection for very deserving projects around the county. And beyond the financial impact, it also signals to these organisations that the government appreciates the huge contribution they make to protecting the vulnerable in society.

"Minister O’Brien has worked in the voluntary and community sector for most of his career and it’s great that as a Minister he is now able to take action that supports that sector during the current crisis.”

Speaking this morning, Minister O’Brien said : “I am very happy to join with my colleagues at the Department of Health to announce a further tranche of funding under the COVID 19 Stability fund to Community and Voluntary organisations and Social Enterprises that are experiencing financial difficulties at this time. My Government colleagues and myself acknowledge and appreciate the work that these organisations do in their communities and I hope that this funding will go some way to support the continuation of their valuable services.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank sincerely all community and voluntary organisations for the work they have done throughout this difficult period to support and provide valuable services to the most disadvantaged in our communities. Their work remains a very important part of getting Ireland through this pandemic and Government recognises and is grateful for that contribution.”