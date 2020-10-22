No homeowner should be left behind says Mica Action Group

The Mica Action Group (MAG) is encouraging all qualifying homeowners to become familiar with the options available to them in the Donegal County Council administered Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, commonly known as the Mica Redress Scheme.

The MAG is a group of homeowners, whose homes were produced with defective blocks containing high levels of mica, which absorbed water and caused cracking to external and internal walls, potentially causing structural failure to dwellings. Mica poses a significant health and safety risk to owners and tenants.

In a statement to Donegal Live, the Department of housing confirmed that Budget 2020 had provided an overall €40m to fund the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme and the Pyrite Remediation Scheme.

It said: “This was €20m to fund the operation of the Pyrite Remediation Scheme, and €20m to fund the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme for the participating counties of Donegal and Mayo. The available funding is not further sub-divided into specific budgets for social and private homes.

“Budget 2021 includes the same financial commitment for both schemes. Funding for future years will be agreed on an annual basis as part of the normal estimates process.”

Speaking to Donegal Live, Michael Doherty, MAG's PRO said the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme, officially launched in May 2020, contained five optioned.

He added: “These options are illustrated in accompanying table, which should serve to clarify what is actually available in the scheme, to assist homeowners in making informed decisions about their homes. MAG is also sharing its insight on the application process to date.

“One of the key takeaways from the legislation is the terminology of a ‘cost-effective’ solution, which is, what is the minimum remediation that can be carried out to ensure the home is structurally sound.

“While this may be a concern to some homeowners, MAG recommends applicants to consider it a cost-saving approach for themselves. Homeowners should approach this process as if they were paying 100% of the cost, as the lower the overall cost of remediation, will also lower the value of the 10% homeowner contribution.

“Another key consideration is that not all homes will require total demolition, and many homeowners have indicated they would prefer the grant be utilised for engineer-led IS-465 compliant repairs. MAG wants to remind these homeowners, that the scheme provides for the satisfactory remediation of affected homes. You can be confident that the appointed engineer will provide a detailed assessment of all options and implement the most cost-effective remedial solution, which may be repairs in favour of demolition,” said Michael Doherty

The IS-465 legislation has set out five options for qualifying homes.

Selecting the most appropriate option for a home will be based on the findings of the engineer and the geologist.

According to Michael Doherty, if a home meets the criteria of a specific option, then a financial upper limit of grant will be agreed with the scheme administrators, in this case, Donegal County Council.

He added: “While an upper limit is available, not all homes will require this amount to be drawn down. Similarly, if during the remediation process, it is discovered that a better technical solution exists, it will be possible amend the agreed scope of work with the administrators.

“The range of different property styles and designs will determine how much of a grant will be necessary. For context, the Grant Scheme valuations were modelled on specific examples including an average dormer bungalow of 2021 sq. ft or a two-storey house of 1520 sq. ft. Therefore, homeowners can be confident that the total cost of remediation will be lower if they seek multiple estimates and they choose the estimate that will provide the best value for money, and consequently, the value of their 10% contribution will be reduced.

“Many people are wondering if ‘self-building’ is an option. Put simply, it is. Homeowners can opt work alongside the registered engineer to appoint an architect who will oversee the building process, manage the building control legislation requirements, and negotiate with the various contractors. Providing each contractor is tax compliant and competent, the homeowner is welcome to find the most cost-effective method of delivering their required remediation solution.

“MAG is aware how daunting this entire process will be for families, so it is their intention to continue to provide updates via the usual outlets, and share the best advice and insights received from engineers and architects involved in the remediation projects,” said Michael Doherty.

MAG will also seek to provide the homeowners with accurate information from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, and from elected representatives.

Michael Doherty said: “Local elected representatives will continue to represent our best interests on council and at a national level.

“It is MAG's ambition that no homeowner is left behind in this scheme and we would encourage all qualifying homeowners to begin their application as soon as possible.”