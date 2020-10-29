Covid summer leftovers at Kinnagoe Bay in Donegal

Described as “covid summer leftovers” by one concerned local woman, a van and a towing caravan appear to have been “officially dumped” at Inishowen's beautiful Kinnagoe Bay.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Toni Devine who lives in the area said, the front number plate of the car was removed in the last fortnight and its rear number plate was painted over.

Ms Devine added: “The fact that this has happened has reassured me that no-one is lost, missing or too ill to recover their property. Gardaí have confirmed that. They were down on Monday. I also went down on Monday night, around 10pm, to check if, maybe, there was someone homeless there. But there was no light, which I am taking as no change and I am relieved.

“Donegal County Council's health and safety measures to regulate traffic and parking at Kinnagoe Bay and elsewhere from April this year didn’t work.

“Everyone needed the relief felt of being at the sea or in open spaces as covid brought the country to a stand still. Fortunately we were blessed with some good weather. Everyone who could, decanted to the seaside. Kinnagoe had an influx of ‘residents’ for the summer.

“Motor homes, caravans, vans, tents parked for the duration. Some visitors used their parked vehicles at the weekend, others full time. Some were very responsible about removing their rubbish and fires, others were not. The downside was distressing for families with children who could no longer trust the cleanliness or safety of the whole beach,” said Ms Devine.

Toni Devine said parking for day trippers and families at Kinnagoe became a problem, which spilled onto the main road.

She added: “Kinnagoe Bay is rural and had no facilities for this level of use. At the beginning of the pandemic bollards were the council’s contribution to a solution. There was no further meaningful engagement by the council with the community.

“In one way I can understand that because like us all, the Council was overwhelmed by the first wave of covid. We are now hunkering down for the second wave. More and more people continue to look to beaches all year round as a safe and peaceful place to use. This will increase.

“Anyone I talked to had some really easy solutions to some of the problems we all experienced this year. Together we could sort some of it out with, for example, painted parking spaces, disability spaces, no parking areas to allow cars to turn and not block access for farmers, no parking on the steep road and blind corner down to the beach and no quads on the beach. These are all fairly easily implemented measures.

“I know it is hard to think and act ahead for next year but not doing so will make the problem bigger and harder to solve.

Let’s have a plan, one most of us can buy into, to manage and resolve some of the issues our beaches and users have had to contend with this year. The general view is it would be Donegal County Council's role to resolve this problem. However, everyone is in covid mode and doing the best they can to stay safe. Thinking forward can be difficult and not a priority but let’s do it while the pressure is off and we have the learning from the past,” said Toni Devine.





