Good Golly Miss Mollie McKinley

Contact
Donegal's Mollie McKinley going to Miss World in 1970
A “once in a lifetime experience” she looks back on with “great fondness” was Mollie McKinley's description of her “amazing” Miss World 1970 adventure.
Mollie, who became McCamley when she married husband John in 1984, recalled how the bingo was cancelled in her home village of Newtowncunningham in Donegal on the night the famous contest, watched by 22 million people worldwide, was shown on television.
Read the whole lovely interview with Mollie in Wednesday's Inish Times, along with a some great photographs.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Anna McCallion, one of the winners in the Treasure Hunt competition, pictured second from right with Mairead Cranley, Donegal Age Friendly Programme, Denis Kelly and Shauna McClenaghen
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.