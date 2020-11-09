Good Golly Miss Mollie McKinley

A “once in a lifetime experience” she looks back on with “great fondness” was Mollie McKinley's description of her “amazing” Miss World 1970 adventure.

Mollie, who became McCamley when she married husband John in 1984, recalled how the bingo was cancelled in her home village of Newtowncunningham in Donegal on the night the famous contest, watched by 22 million people worldwide, was shown on television.

Read the whole lovely interview with Mollie in Wednesday's Inish Times, along with a some great photographs.