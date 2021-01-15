Contact

77-year-old Carndonagh woman first to receive Covid-19 vaccine in Inishowen

Coronavirus vaccination programme underway

Carndonagh covid-19 vaccination

Elizabeth Mclaughlin receiving Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from Laura Marzan, at Carndonagh Community Hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A 77-year-old Carndonagh woman has become the first person in residential services in Inishowen to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Elizabeth McLaughlin's vaccine was the first Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to be administered by vaccinators at Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Elizabeth Mclaughlin said: “I’m delighted to receive the vaccine today and feel very privileged to be the first person in Inishowen Older Persons Residential Services to be  vaccinated against Covid-19.

"The vaccine is a great source of relief and hope, not just for me, but for people all over the country. I’m so grateful to all the staff  in Carndonagh  for looking after us so well and keeping us safe from this awful virus.”

Elizabeth was given a HSE vaccine information leaflet, along with more detailed manufacturer’s patient information leaflet, before getting the vaccine.

Afterwards, each person vaccinated was given a vaccine record card, showing the name and batch of the vaccine they have received.

Residents and staff will each return for their second dose, to be fully protected, in three weeks.

Rosie Mc Laughlin, Activities Co-ordinator was the first 'staff' member to be vaccinated at Carndonagh Community Hospital.

She said: "This is an important day in our fight against Covid-19.  I am happy to be receiving this vaccine and wish to encourage all those who are invited to get the vaccine to take it.”

Click on link to see video of Elizabeth receiving the vaccine:  https://twitter.com/i/status/1349734132566220803
Rosemarie receiving the vaccine: https://twitter.com/i/status/1349736223733030918

John Hayes, Chief Officer of CHO 1 said: “This is a good day for the residents and staff of Carndonagh Community Hospital and we are delighted to be rolling out the vaccine for our community.

"I would particularly like to thank all of the healthcare workers in CHO 1 who worked tirelessly to make this possible.

"I would also like to thank healthcare staff who have worked so hard at the frontline over the past year to protect our community from Covid-19 and support those who were impacted by this deadly virus.

"While today does offer us hope, it is important that we continue to adhere with the public health guidelines to keep safe while the vaccine is being rolled out over the coming weeks and months.

"It is important to remember that by wearing a face covering, maintaining physical distancing and practising good hand hygiene, you’re supporting frontline workers to maintain essential health services for the people of CHO 1”.

Finola McColgan, Director of Nursing at Carndonagh Community Hospital was delighted with the uptake and how smoothly things went.  

She said: “This is a great day for Elizabeth McLaughlin and her family and all our residents and staff.

"Since March 1, 2020 our residents and their families and staff have been living in fear and preparing for all the worst case scenarios that Covid-19 could bring to our door, they have been separated from their loved ones for almost a year and they have paid a heavy price.

"Now as we vaccinate today, we start to build the wall of protection for our residents and staff and we look forward to 2021”.

Message from Finola McClogan, Director of Nursing at Carndonagh Community Hospital: https://twitter.com/i/status/1349738098364563456

Worldwide, vaccines save at least 2-3 million lives each year – and protect many more from crippling and lifelong illnesses.

Only Covid-19 vaccines that have been authorised by the European Medicines Agency, having met stringent safety and effectiveness standards, will be used in Ireland.

All Covid-19 vaccines will be carefully monitored over time and updated safety data and information will be published and shared by the HSE, on our website and in our printed information materials.

Everyone can find factual, up-to-date information, based on scientific evidence on:
www.hse.ie/covid19vaccine
www.gov.ie/covid19vaccine
www.hpra.ie
www.who.int

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

