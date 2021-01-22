Contact

Buncrana girl's “Scoop the Poop” poster picked for new campaign

Staff Reporter

In October 2020 Donegal County Council and Buncrana Tidy Towns held a “Scoop the Poop” poster competition for children in the Buncrana area.

The winning entry was chosen by Donegal Person of the year Noel Cunningham and congratulations goes to Muireann Nic Dhónaill, 11 years old from Gaelscoil Bun Cranncha. 

The Council intends to use Muireann’s image to make larger signage to discourage dog fouling in the Buncrana area.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Rena Donaghey added her congratulations to Muireann Nic Dhónaill, Gaelscoil Bun Cranncha, the Cathaoirleach stated: “Muireann’s poster is very eye catching and it carries a very important message on dog fouling and how important it is to clean up after our dogs.

"I am delighted that there is great awareness among our youth on important environmental issues.

"I want to thank all the other children who participated in the competition too.  It was delightful to go through all the beautiful posters. 

"A big thank you also to Brian Doyle who is a tremendous support to Buncrana Tidy Town group and to Noel Cunningham who was the adjudicator.”

Brian Doyle, Litter Warden, Donegal County Council, commented “the standard of entries was high and I am delighted to see that Muireann used the Council’s “Any Bag Any Bin” campaign on her poster.

"I am also delighted that Buncrana Tidy Towns partnered with the Council on this competition and sponsored the prize for the winning entry. I would like to thank Noel Cunningham, Donegal Person of the Year who took time to select the winning entry.” 

Sinéad Ní Bhroin, chairperson for Buncrana Tidy Towns added: “Comhghairdeas le Muireann, agus buíochas mór do na páisti go léir as a gcuid oibre iontach.

"We’d also like to thank their parents for supporting them in taking part in the competition during such a difficult time, Brian Doyle who continues to be an enormous support to our community and to the wonderful Noel Cunningham for taking time out of his busy schedule to select the winner. As the saying goes, ní neart go cur le chéile!"

The council works closely with local community groups throughout the County and competitions like this are effective in creating awareness on a problem area such as dog fouling. 

