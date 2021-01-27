Residents of Donegal housing estate vent their frustration over planning decision green-light

Residents in Buncrana's Crana View have expressed their anger that access to a new social housing development that runs through their estate has been given the go-ahead.

In December of last year councillors voted in favour of a new 11 home social houosing development adjacent to Crana Crescent and Crana View.

Three Buncrana councillors took part in the vote, with councillors Jack Murray and Rena Donaghey voting against, while Cllr Nicholas Crossan voted in favour.

The new development has previously caused some controversy, as the number of homes was reduced from 19 to 11, leading some councillors to clash over the size of the development at previous Inishowen Municipal District council meetings.

Speaking to the Inish Times, local resident Malachy McLaughlin said homeowners in the area are not opposed to social housing but have been objecting to Crana View being used to access the site on health and safety grounds.

“None of the residents in Crana View are objecting to social housing,” he said. “Buncrana needs housing, we're objecting because the volume of traffic that will be coming through the area will increase and increase the risk of someone getting hurt.

“Young children play on the green area and any one of them could get knocked down. There has been a few near misses in the past.”

Fellow resident Bernie O'Neill said the simple solution would be to link the Buncrana by-pass with Kearney's Pass behind Crana View.

“Kearney's Pass should be linked up to the Buncrana by-pass for the new houses. That's the most obvious and simple solution to this whole thing” she said.

Mr McLaughlin also said that none of the residents were consulted by planners on the proposals, leaving them feeling like “second-class citizens”.

“We have not been consulted at any stage. The majority of residents in Crana View own their homes.

“We take care of the upkeep for the area ourselves, we owe nobody nothing, and to be to not have a say in what happens just makes us feel like second class citiziens.

“What makes it worse is the fact that councillors who aren't from Buncrana voted in favour of these plans.

“How would councillors who would need Google Maps to find Crana View know if its safe or not run an access road through here?

“If needs be we'll go down the legal route to challenge this descision.”