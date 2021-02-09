Gardaí appeal for witness following oil burner theft from house in Culdaff

Contact
An oil burner has been stolen from a house in Culdaff.
The theft happened in the area of Dunaillan at some stage between Monday, February 1 at 6pm and Tuesday, February 2 at midday.
The fuel pipes were cut and the burner was taken.
Gardai are appealing to residents in that area to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 0749320540 if they have any information that might assist with the investigation.
