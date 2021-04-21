Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Get your INISH TIMES for all the news and sport

This week's INISH TIMES now available in local shops and online

Inish Times, April 21, 2021.

This week's Inish Times is available now in local shops and online.

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Maidin mhaith.

This week's Inish Times is now available in local shops and online at: https://epaper.donegallive.ie/.

Read all the stories that matter.

Lough Swilly's native oyster population facing collapse.

TÚS NUA regeneration project set to transform Carndonagh Town Centre.

Inishowen councillors seeing red over fire tanker.

No bigger issue than mica in Inishowen in the next five years.

Concerns over access to An Grianán Aileach,

Delight as sport opens up again for Inishowen's youngsters, and much, much more.

Keep in touch Inishowen.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

Donegal girl tackles the Hawaii Challenge

Sarah McGurk (centre) with her senior year classmates at St. Bernadette's Special School, Letterkenny. Also pictured is teacher Terence Shiels and SNAs Fiona McFadden and Ann McGinley

News

Donegal girl tackles the Hawaii Challenge

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie